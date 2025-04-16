Apple Launches 2025 Earth Day Promotion With Discounted Accessories

Apple today launched an Earth Day promotion that offers customers 10% off eligible Apple accessories when they recycle eligible devices at participating Apple Stores. The offer is available from today through May 16 in many countries, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, and others.



Keep in mind that this promotion seems to be geared towards devices that are not eligible for trade-in credit at Apple Stores. The idea is that you can help the planet by bringing in old electronics to Apple for free recycling, as has long been possible, but now with the added bonus of receiving 10% off an accessory for a limited time.

The offer is available at physical Apple Store locations only. Each customer may recycle up to five eligible devices for a promotional discount on eligible accessories. Recycling of the eligible device and purchase of an eligible accessory must be completed in the same transaction. Full terms and conditions can be found on Apple's website.

Eligible devices for recycling, according to Apple:

AirPods

AirPort

AirTag

Apple TV

Computers

Displays

Hard Drives & Storage

Headphones & Speakers

HomePod

Mice & Keyboards

Networking

Printers & Scanners

Smartphones

Tablets

Watches

iPod

Accessories eligible for the 10% discount:

AirPods 4

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation

AirTag (1-pack)

AirTag (4-pack)

Apple Pencil

Apple TV 4K

HomePod mini

Apple Watch bands

Apple-branded adapters, cables, and chargers

Apple-branded iPhone and iPad cases

Magic Mouse

Magic Trackpad

Magic Keyboard (excluding the iPad version)

While a 10% discount is not massive, Apple rarely offers direct savings on its products beyond its annual Back to School and Black Friday events.

Earth Day is on Tuesday, April 22.