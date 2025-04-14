Foldable iPhone Resolutions Leak With Under-Screen Camera Tipped

by

Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold") will feature two screens as part of its book-style design, and a Chinese leaker claims to know the resolutions for both of them.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen
According to the Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station, the inner display, which is approximately 7.76 inches, will use a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution and feature "under-screen camera technology." Meanwhile, the 5.49-inch outer display will use 2,088 x 1,422 resolution, and this screen will allegedly have a punch-hole camera.

Digital Chat Station previously claimed that the inner folding display will have a 4:3 aspect ratio, and they also earlier revealed the alleged display dimensions of the iPhone Fold. Reputable Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has since corroborated these dimensions, additionally describing the inner screen as "crease-free." However, talk of the device using under-screen camera technology has not been claimed up until now.

That said, rumors have suggested Apple is also working on a foldable iPad, and Digital Chat Station has previously claimed that this device will use under-display Face ID technology, so it could be that Apple is seeking design parity between the two foldable devices. Additionally, Kuo believes the rear-facing camera on the foldable iPhone will use dual lenses and that the device will forgo Face ID authentication, instead using a Touch ID side button as a means to save precious internal space.

Apple will launch its long-rumored foldable iPhone next year with a ~$2,000 premium price tag attached, expects well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. According to analyst Jeff Pu, the device recently entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, with mass production slated to begin in the second half of 2026.

According to Gurman, the device will take advantage of the display, battery, modem, and chip advances that Apple has made in its development of the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the "Plus" model in Apple's smartphone lineup this year.

