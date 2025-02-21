Alleged Display Sizes Leaked for Apple's Book-Style Foldable iPhone

Another week, another alleged leak regarding Apple's fabled foldable iPhone. We've been hearing rumors about an iPhone that folds in half for over eight years now. While they have lacked consistency, they do suggest that Apple has tested various prototypes, with the hinge seemingly the biggest challenge Apple has been trying to overcome. Apple wants to eliminate any crease in the screen before bringing a device to market.



Today's "exclusive" information about Apple's foldable comes from Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station, and it concerns the screen measurements. According to the leaker, the device has a 5.49-inch outer screen that resembles the new Oppo Find N5, but is shorter and wider. Meanwhile, the inner screen is 7.74 inches and unfolds like an iPad. Apparently both displays have an "unprecedented aspect ratio." Apple's foldable phone will launch next year or the year after that, says the leaker, with a foldable iPad also expected to arrive within the same time frame.

Make of that what you will. The account has previously posted accurate information about the iPhone 12 mini's display, iPhone 15's upgraded sensor, and iPhone 16 Pro size increases. Digital Chat Station's launch timing for the device is also not too far off from other rumors we've heard. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Jeff Pu, The Information, and The Wall Street Journal have all suggested Apple is targeting a foldable iPhone launch in late 2026 or early 2027. We eagerly await its arrival so that this perennial rumor can finally become a reality. For more information on the ever-shifting Apple foldable landscape, be sure to check our dedicated guide.