Foldable iPhone and iPad to Enter Production Next Year, Analyst Says

Apple's first two foldable devices recently entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, according to analyst Jeff Pu.



In a research note today with GF Securities, Pu said mass production of the foldable devices is slated to begin in the second half of 2026.

The analyst believes the foldable devices will enter an early prototyping stage this April.

Pu did not provide any specific details about the two foldable devices. He is likely referring to Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is rumored to have up to an 8-inch inner display, along with a foldable iPad with up to a 19-inch screen.

Pu said the iPhone shipment outlook in 2025 is expected to be "lukewarm," due in part to Apple delaying personalized Siri features until some point "in the coming year." Looking ahead, he expects the foldable devices to boost Foxconn's business in 2026.

Rumors about foldable iPhones and iPads have been circulating for many years, and it appears that the devices are finally getting closer to launching, barring major setbacks. Depending on exactly when mass production begins in the second half of 2026, the devices could launch either later next year, or at some point in 2027.