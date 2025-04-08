5 Biggest Changes Rumored for iPhone 17 Pro

Later this year, Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, two new high-end flagship devices that will be sold alongside the regular iPhone 17 and an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.



If you have been holding out for the iPhone 17 Pro or its bigger sibling, here are five of the biggest changes, informed by the latest reports and rumors, that are said to be coming to Apple's premium devices. The iPhone 17 series is expected to be released in the fall around mid-September. For all the details, see our dedicated roundup.

1. Redesigned Camera Bump

Google Pixel-Style

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to feature a significant redesign of the rear camera bump, shifting to a horizontal, rectangular bar that spans the width of the device. Visually, it's reminiscent of the Google Pixel's runway-style camera panel, and is a notable departure from Apple's long-standing square camera island. According to CAD renders and part leaks, this new bump integrates the familiar triangular triple-lens array on the left, with the LiDAR scanner, microphone, and flash relocated to the right for a more symmetrical layout.

While Apple's rationale for the shift remains unclear, the wider camera bar could offer several practical advantages. It may allow for larger or more thermally efficient components, improved spatial separation of sensors for more accurate depth mapping, or simply more efficient internal packaging as Apple continues to shrink the main logic board. The bump's uniform color, which is reportedly matched to the rest of the chassis, suggests Apple is aiming for a more unified and visually subdued design language than previously thought.

2. Upgraded Telephoto Lens

48-Megapixels

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a new upgraded Telephoto or "Tetraprism" lens with a 48MP sensor, up from the current 12MP sensor found in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. This is a long-running rumor that has been corroborated by multiple sources. Given that the iPhone 16 Pro models already have 48MP Fusion and Ultra Wide cameras, the iPhone 17 Pro are expected to be the first iPhone models to boast a rear triple-camera array made up entirely of 48-megapixel lenses.

In addition, Apple reportedly plans to emphasize the iPhone 17 Pro's improved video recording capabilities when it unveils the device later this year. What those capabilities will mean in real terms is unclear, but there have been suggestions that all three cameras could support 8K video recording for the first time. Shooting 8K would allow videographers to record using the Ultra Wide camera and then crop in 50% and still achieve 4K resolution.

3. Upgraded Selfie Camera

24-Megapixels

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumored to feature a major upgrade to the front-facing camera: a 24MP sensor paired with a six-element plastic lens system. This would be a big leap over the iPhone 16 Pro's 12MP front-facing camera that's been used in iPhones for the last several years, and could redefine the selfie and video call experience.

A 24MP sensor allows for much higher detail capture, which isn't just about pixel count – it enables greater flexibility in framing and post-processing. Users will be able to crop, zoom, or recompose their shots without sacrificing sharpness, making it especially appealing for creators who rely on front-facing footage for content production.

4. Part-Glass, Part-Aluminum Frame

No More Titanium

Apple has gradually shifted the materials used in its premium iPhones – from aluminum to stainless steel, and more recently, titanium. But with the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the company is expected to return to aluminum for the frame. This move is reportedly driven by environmental goals, as aluminum has a lower carbon footprint compared to titanium, making it a more sustainable choice.

The design of the rear panel is also getting a notable update. The back of the iPhone 17 Pro models will combine aluminum and glass: the top half will be made of aluminum and house a rectangular camera bump (now made from aluminum instead of the usual 3D glass) while the bottom half will remain glass to preserve wireless charging functionality. This hybrid approach suggests Apple is balancing material efficiency with practical features.

5. New A19 Pro Processor

Better Performance

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to debut with Apple's new A19 Pro chip, built using TSMC's latest third-generation 3nm process, known as "N3P." This next-gen node represents a process shrink, allowing for greater transistor density. In practical terms, that translates to modest gains in both performance and power efficiency over the A18 chip found in the iPhone 16 series.

To complement the upgraded silicon, Apple is also rumored to be introducing vapor chamber cooling in the iPhone 17 Pro models. This advanced thermal solution helps dissipate heat more effectively, allowing the A19 Pro to sustain peak performance for longer without throttling—especially during demanding tasks like gaming or video editing.