Apple Leadership Reshuffle Continues as Company Appoints New Global Head of Stores

Apple is creating a new global head of stores role amid a series of changes to its leadership structure, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

The company is promoting Vanessa Trigub to a new role as "vice president of stores and retail operations." Previously, she handled retail operations and managed locations in the Americas West region. Going forward, she will supervise the heads of retail for Europe and the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas East regions. The new, simplified structure for retail affords Trigub more responsibility. She started out at Apple as an intern around the launch of the original iPhone, and has since held roles in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and retail operations.

Apple retail continues to be ultimately overseen by senior executive Deirdre O'Brien. She will now have fewer direct reports and is still reshuffling the HR organization after Carol Surface's departure. Individuals involved in Apple's retail group reportedly believe that the company is preparing Trigub to be O'Brien's successor, who has now worked at Apple for over three decades.

Apple has not yet officially announced the changes. This is the second significant change in Apple's management in recent times; last week the company moved Siri from AI chief John Giannandrea to Vision Pro leader Mike Rockwell.

Top Rated Comments

nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
31 minutes ago at 05:59 am
I try to avoid those stores as much as possible. They’re so confusing. All I wanted to do was pick up my item but I have to check in with 282727 people, stand by 2928288 desks and wait 298283883 minutes. Like Damn!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
titanium69 Avatar
titanium69
41 minutes ago at 05:49 am
The person that needs to go is Tim Apple... at this point we can start calling him Tim Samsung or Tim Android
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mystery hill Avatar
mystery hill
21 minutes ago at 06:09 am

Remember Angela Ahrendts and her "town squares" that were not implemented to actually sell Apple products but to enable "great human-to-human contact" or some BS like that.
Apple paid her more than $70 million in a year.
https://time.com/3680242/apple-watch-store-angela-ahrendts/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr_Brightside_@ Avatar
Mr_Brightside_@
21 minutes ago at 06:09 am

Retail is one thing (online), but....are Apple Stores still a thing?

Remember Angela Ahrendts and her "town squares" that were not implemented to actually sell Apple products but to enable "great human-to-human contact" or some BS like that.
Yes Apple famously closed all their retail stores last year, everything is online now
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jackjason Avatar
jackjason
18 minutes ago at 06:13 am
"Vanessa Trigub has worked primarily at Apple, starting in 2004 as a Senior Analyst at Analysis Group, Inc. Vanessa then joined Apple in 2007 as a Sales Finance Summer Intern. In 2008, they became the Director of Finance and M&A Integration, where they played a crucial role in decision making across various Apple divisions. Their responsibilities included infrastructure planning for the launch and growth of Siri and Apple Maps,"






"Vanessa Trigub pursued their tertiary education from the year 2000 to 2004, majoring in Economics and minoring in Mathematics at the University of Pennsylvania. Vanessa then went on to attend the Stanford University Graduate School of Business from 2006 to 2008, where they obtained a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) degree."
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dominiongamma Avatar
dominiongamma
16 minutes ago at 06:15 am

Retail is one thing (online), but....are Apple Stores still a thing?

Remember Angela Ahrendts and her "town squares" that were not implemented to actually sell Apple products but to enable "great human-to-human contact" or some BS like that.
I feel like Apple lost its way with the retail stores, now it’s overcrowded mess with no organization. Now I just rather order things online and avoid the Apple Store
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments