Apple Leadership Reshuffle Continues as Company Appoints New Global Head of Stores

Apple is creating a new global head of stores role amid a series of changes to its leadership structure, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.



The company is promoting Vanessa Trigub to a new role as "vice president of stores and retail operations." Previously, she handled retail operations and managed locations in the Americas West region. Going forward, she will supervise the heads of retail for Europe and the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas East regions. The new, simplified structure for retail affords Trigub more responsibility. She started out at Apple as an intern around the launch of the original iPhone, and has since held roles in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and retail operations.

Apple retail continues to be ultimately overseen by senior executive Deirdre O'Brien. She will now have fewer direct reports and is still reshuffling the HR organization after Carol Surface's departure. Individuals involved in Apple's retail group reportedly believe that the company is preparing Trigub to be O'Brien's successor, who has now worked at Apple for over three decades.

Apple has not yet officially announced the changes. This is the second significant change in Apple's management in recent times; last week the company moved Siri from AI chief John Giannandrea to Vision Pro leader Mike Rockwell.