Apple Seeds Third tvOS 26 Developer Beta

Apple today provided developers with the third beta of tvOS 26 for testing purposes, with the beta coming two weeks after the second beta was released.



The software updates can be downloaded through the Settings app on the Apple TV.

tvOS 26 adopts new Liquid Glass design changes inspired by visionOS, much like iOS 26 and macOS 26. The update also includes support for karaoke using an iPhone as a microphone, improvements for using AirPlay speakers with a TV, new Aerial screen savers, and quicker logins to apps at setup thanks to Apple Account syncing.

The beta is limited to developers right now, but tvOS 26 will be available to public beta testers in the near future ahead of its fall launch.

Apple released ‌iOS 26‌, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26 yesterday, but tvOS 26 was held until today.