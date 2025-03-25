iOS 18.4 Coming Soon With These New Features for Your iPhone

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.4 to the general public as soon as next week, following more than a month of beta testing.



Apple's website says some iOS 18.4 features will be released in "early April," so the update should be out as early as Tuesday, April 1.

Apple this week seeded the iOS 18.4 Release Candidate, which is typically the final beta version, barring the discovery of any major last-minute software bugs. iOS updates are typically released one week after the Release Candidate, and next week will be early April, so that would align with the timeframe that Apple has provided.

There is always a possibility of a Release Candidate 2, however, which could push back the release schedule by up to one more week.

iOS 18.4 is compatible with the iPhone XS series and newer, and it will be available in the Settings app under General → Software Update once it is released.

While the personalized Siri features that were originally expected to launch as part of iOS 18.4 have been delayed, the update still includes a handful of new features. There are a few Apple Intelligence additions, including Priority Notifications, along with an Ambient Music feature in Control Center, new emoji options, support for lossless audio and low-latency audio on AirPods Max with a USB-C port, and more.

Other software updates like iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, watchOS 11.4, tvOS 18.4, visionOS 2.4, and more should also be released as soon as next week.