iOS 18.4 Adds a Highly-Requested Setting to iPhones — But Not in U.S.

iPhones are finally getting a much-requested setting, but availability is limited.



The upcoming iOS 18.4 update introduces an option to set a default navigation app, other than Apple Maps, but unfortunately this new setting is limited to users in the EU. There, you can now set an app like Google Maps or Waze as your default navigation app on the iPhone by opening the Settings app and tapping Apps → Default Apps → Navigation.

Apple made this change in response to the EU's Digital Markets Act.

Apple, we would love to see this option made available worldwide.

Apple has at least made a small concession for U.S. users, allowing them to set a default translation app on iOS 18.4. For example, you can set Google Translate as your iPhone's default translation app, instead of Apple Translate.

iOS 18.4 is currently in beta testing. The update will be released to the general public in early April, according to Apple's website.