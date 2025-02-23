iOS 18.4 Includes a Small But Useful Change for CarPlay
The first beta of iOS 18.4 is now available, and it includes a small but useful change for CarPlay.
As we noted in our list of iOS 18.4 features, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons in vehicles, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra, which can be equipped with up to a 14-inch screen.
And on some wide displays, CarPlay now shows five columns of icons, up from the standard four.
In our testing, CarPlay still showed two rows of four icons in a Honda Civic with a 9-inch screen.
While this is only a minor change, CarPlay showing more icons when possible is a nice quality-of-life improvement for Apple's phone mirroring system, allowing drivers to quickly access more apps with less swiping between pages.
Following beta testing, iOS 18.4 is expected to be released to the public in early April.
