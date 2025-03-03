Vision Pro App for iPhone Available in iOS 18.4 Beta 2

Apple today released a new Vision Pro app for the iPhone, which is installed automatically for Vision Pro owners who upgrade to iOS 18.4 beta 2, the latest beta that also came out for developers this morning.



The app was announced two weeks ago, and it is designed to make it easier to find and download content to the Vision Pro when the headset is not in use.

There is a "My Vision Pro" section that has information like serial number and visionOS version, along with a user guide and tips for using the Vision Pro.

The app is straightforward and the main section is a "This Week" experience where you can scroll through different content options for the Vision Pro. There are dedicated sections for Apple Immersive content, new apps and games for the week, 3D movie suggestions, and feature highlights like the Mac Virtual Display. You can download apps and games to your Vision Pro using the app, plus add movies and TV shows to your watch list.