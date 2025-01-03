Here's What's Changing With Siri in 2025

by

Apple started making Siri more capable with Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2, but there are additional ‌Siri‌ updates that are set to come in 2025 with iOS 18 and iOS 19. By this time next year, ‌Siri‌ should be much smarter, if Apple's planned changes live up to what the company says is coming.

Apple Intelligence General Feature

Features Coming in iOS 18

The best new ‌Siri‌ features haven't been added yet, but Apple previewed them at WWDC when ‌Apple Intelligence‌ was first announced. We're expecting these changes to come in iOS 18.4 in the spring.

Personal Context

With personal context, ‌Siri‌ will keep track of your emails, messages, files, photos, and more. If it's on your device, ‌Siri‌ will know where it is and where it came from.

Using this information, ‌Siri‌ will be be able to help you better find something that you're looking for, whether it's a flight number in an email you received, a file you downloaded, or a photo that someone sent you.

‌Siri‌ will use personal context to learn more about you too, which means ‌Siri‌ will be able to better help you complete tasks and keep track of everything on your device.

Some examples Apple has provided:

  • Play that podcast that Jamie recommended.
  • When is mom's flight landing?

Onscreen Awareness

‌Siri‌ will know what's on your screen, so when you make a request, you can reference what you're looking at. If someone sends you an address via text, for example, you'll be able to tell ‌Siri‌ to add "this" to your contacts, and ‌Siri‌ will know what you're talking about.

Onscreen awareness will essentially allow ‌Siri‌ to perform actions related to whatever information is on your iPhone or iPad's display.

In iOS 18.2, ‌Siri‌ is able to send a screenshot of your display to ChatGPT and ChatGPT can perform some of this same functionality, but Apple has clarified that the ChatGPT integration is not the same thing as the future onscreen awareness feature coming to ‌Siri‌.

App Integration

‌Siri‌ is gaining deeper integration with apps, and it's going to allow the personal assistant to perform hundreds of new actions in and across both Apple apps and third-party apps. This feature is so wide-ranging that it's going to cover a lot of new functions, but Apple has provided examples like using ‌Siri‌ to bring up articles from the Safari Reading List, or sending photos from a specific location to someone, e.g. "send the photos from the party on Friday to Eric."

‌Siri‌ will be able to complete multi-step tasks too, such as editing a photo that you take and then sending it to someone all with one command.

Features Rumored for iOS 19

All of the features above are part of ‌iOS 18‌ and are going to come in an ‌iOS 18‌ update, but rumors suggest that Apple has a next-generation version of Siri in development for ‌iOS 19‌.

‌Siri‌ in ‌iOS 19‌ will rely on large language models, or LLMs. LLMs are what power ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, and other AI chatbot services. An LLM version of ‌Siri‌ will be able to hold ongoing conversations, and it will be more like speaking with a human. ‌Siri‌ will be able to perform more complex tasks, and will be able to better compete with ChatGPT.

Apple plans to replace the current version of ‌Siri‌ with LLM ‌Siri‌ in the future. So far, it sounds like it's going to be announced in ‌iOS 19‌, but the actual functionality might not come until an ‌iOS 19‌ update that Apple releases in 2026, much like how ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features have been spread over ‌iOS 18‌ updates.

We'll hear about ‌iOS 19‌ features in June at WWDC, and it's possible we could get at least some new ‌Siri‌ functionality when ‌iOS 19‌ launches in September 2025.

When to Expect the New Siri Features

The features that Apple has planned for ‌iOS 18‌ are expected in iOS 18.4, and it looks like that's an update that will come out in April. Apple will release iOS 18.3 in late January, and then we'll get the iOS 18.4 beta. iOS 18.4 will be beta tested for a couple months before it is released to the public.

‌iOS 19‌ features will be introduced in June and the update will launch in September, but we may not get everything at once and some features could come as updates to ‌iOS 19‌ later in 2025 and in 2026.

More on Siri's Capabilities in iOS 18 and Beyond

We have a full Apple Intelligence Siri guide on all of the ‌Siri‌ features that have been introduced in ‌iOS 18‌, iOS 18.1, and iOS 18.2, as well as a look at what to expect in the future.

Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, Siri Guide

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 7 U.S. States

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:45 am PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Below, we outline which U.S. states and territories offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in...
Read Full Article117 comments
apple vision pro

Apple Vision Pro May Now Be Out of Production

Tuesday December 31, 2024 2:00 pm PST by
Apple's first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year. In October, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that Apple had abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset ahead of potential plans to stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024. With the year now...
Read Full Article346 comments
MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Purple

New MacBook Air Models Coming Soon With These Rumored Features

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:42 am PST by
One of Apple's first product announcements of 2025 will likely be updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M4 chip. Below, we recap rumors about the next MacBook Air models. New Features Expected The new MacBook Air models are expected to be equipped with Apple's already-released M4 chip, which has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Apple already updated the MacBook...
Read Full Article62 comments
carplay next gen hero

RIP, CarPlay 2?

Sunday December 29, 2024 7:32 am PST by
Apple's website continues to state that the first vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay will "arrive in 2024." With less than three days remaining in the year, however, that timeframe is looking more and more unlikely. It would not be entirely Apple's fault if the stated 2024 target is missed, given that it is ultimately up to automakers to roll out the software in vehicles, but it is...
Read Full Article
aapl logo banner

Apple Broke a 13-Year Hardware Streak in 2024

Wednesday January 1, 2025 1:00 am PST by
For over a decade, Apple has consistently announced all-new hardware product lines, from the iPad in 2010 to the Vision Pro in 2023. But for the first time in 14 years, Apple failed to announce any major new hardware products in 2024, focusing solely on updates and refinements to its existing product lines. While Apple unveiled a large number of significant hardware refreshes in 2024, such...
Read Full Article112 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

'iPhone SE 4' Rumored to Be Named 'iPhone 16E'

Wednesday January 1, 2025 8:31 am PST by
Apple is expected to release a fourth-generation iPhone SE in March, but it has been rumored that the device will have a different name. The device succeeding the third-generation iPhone SE will be named the iPhone 16E, according to a December 13 post from Fixed Focus Digital, an account with over two million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. On December 31, another leaker...
Read Full Article132 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

iPhone 17 Air's Thickness and Price Range Revealed in New Report

Friday January 3, 2025 7:16 am PST by
Apple is widely rumored to be planning an ultra-thin iPhone 17 model for release later this year, and a new report offers a few purported details. South Korea's Sisa Journal today reported that Apple is aiming for the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" to be 6.25mm thick. If that measurement ends up being accurate, the device would become the thinnest iPhone ever, topping the current 6.9mm record set ...
Read Full Article177 comments

Top Rated Comments

Jimmy Bubbles Avatar
Jimmy Bubbles
52 minutes ago at 02:54 pm
1. It’ll just work…?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macmac30 Avatar
macmac30
45 minutes ago at 03:01 pm
One thing is for sure...Siri can't get any more stupid. From "Who's speaking?" several times per week to just plain ignoring my requests...Apple, you do use HomePods with Siri in your homes right? Why do we have to yell at the HomePod in order for it to hear us? Why does my wife's phone start playing music when I ask Siri on my large HomePod to play music? It's such a pathetically bad experience. I'm really surprised Apple allows this. If iPhone worked the same way...sometimes Face ID would work based on whether you were touching the phone with your thumb, or the speaker would cut in and out all the time, or the volume buttons would only work if the screen has the color blue somewhere. Apple, please fix this POS interface! And no, I don't want you to send results to my iPhone in the other room!!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
36 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
On screen awareness ?


Yuk!!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments