iOS 18.4 Beta Adds New Emoji: Face With Eye Bags, Splatter, Fingerprint, Shovel and More

In the second iOS 18.4 beta that Apple released today, there are a selection of new emoji characters, including bags under eyes, fingerprint, leafless tree, root vegetable, harp, shovel, and splatter.



The emojis are part of the Unicode 16 Standard that was released in September 2024.

It often takes Apple several months to create artwork for new emoji characters that are approved, so it is no surprise that we're not seeing the September 2024 emoji until now.

Apple last added new emoji with the iOS 17.4 update that came out in March 2024, introducing lime, an edible brown mushroom, a phoenix, a broken chain, shaking head vertically (as in a "yes" nod), and shaking head horizontally (a "no" head shake).

Next year, we'll get the Unicode 17 emoji, and those characters include hairy creature (like Bigfoot), distorted face, fight cloud, apple core, orca, trombone, landslide, and treasure chest.