Apple Prioritizing Foldable Display Efficiency to Boost Battery Life

Apple has worked to increase the power efficiency of its first foldable display, a new rumor claims.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Yellow
According to the latest post from the Weibo user known as "Phone Chip Expert," Apple's first foldable display prioritizes power efficiency. To achieve this, the company has successfully reduced the display driver integrated circuit (IC) from 28nm to 16nm—a significant advancement. This may help prolong battery life.

According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple's first foldable recently entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, with mass production slated to begin in the second half of 2026. Reports suggest Apple could launch the device either late next year or in early 2027.

The Weibo user has a number of accurate previous claims, including that the iPhone 7 would be water-resistant, the standard ‌iPhone‌ 14 models would continue using the A15 Bionic chip (with the more advanced A16 chip being exclusive to the ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro models), and Apple would build servers to support Apple Intelligence using Apple Silicon hardware. These predictions were later corroborated by multiple credible sources and subsequently proven to be correct.

