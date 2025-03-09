New iOS 19 and visionOS 3 Tidbits Revealed

Apple's next wave of major software updates are still around three months away, but a few smaller iOS 19 and visionOS 3 details have surfaced.



First, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today briefly mentioned that iOS 19 will likely expand some existing Apple Intelligence features to more of Apple's apps.

Second, he was told that visionOS 3 will be a "feature-packed" update, but he did not outline any specific new features that are coming.

visionOS 2.4, currently in beta, is also a big update. It expands Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro, introduces a new Spatial Gallery app with spatial content, and more. The update will be released to the general public in April.

There have been rumors about the Vision Pro being updated with an M5 chip as soon as late 2025, but 2026 is looking more likely. Gurman believes that the Vision Pro, which he described as a "commercial flop," is unlikely to be updated this year.

Other expected iOS 19 features include a redesigned Camera app, and a more conversational version of Siri that was recently delayed.