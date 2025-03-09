New iOS 19 and visionOS 3 Tidbits Revealed

by

Apple's next wave of major software updates are still around three months away, but a few smaller iOS 19 and visionOS 3 details have surfaced.

Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock
First, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today briefly mentioned that iOS 19 will likely expand some existing Apple Intelligence features to more of Apple's apps.

Second, he was told that visionOS 3 will be a "feature-packed" update, but he did not outline any specific new features that are coming.

visionOS 2.4, currently in beta, is also a big update. It expands Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro, introduces a new Spatial Gallery app with spatial content, and more. The update will be released to the general public in April.

There have been rumors about the Vision Pro being updated with an M5 chip as soon as late 2025, but 2026 is looking more likely. Gurman believes that the Vision Pro, which he described as a "commercial flop," is unlikely to be updated this year.

Other expected iOS 19 features include a redesigned Camera app, and a more conversational version of Siri that was recently delayed.

Related Roundups: iOS 19, visionOS 2
Tag: Mark Gurman
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:15 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Says New MacBook Air Up to 23x Faster Than Intel-Based Model, But Read the Fine Print

Thursday March 6, 2025 1:46 pm PST by
Apple has a staggering marketing claim for the new MacBook Air with the M4 chip. Specifically, Apple says the new MacBook Air is up to 23x faster than the last Intel-based model. However, there are some details in the fine print to be aware of. First, Apple said it compared a new 2025 MacBook Air with a 10-core M4 chip and 32GB of RAM to a 2020 MacBook Air with a quad-core Intel Core i7...
Read Full Article140 comments
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air Feature

iPhone 17 Air and 17 Pro Max Allegedly Same Size Apart From Thickness

Friday March 7, 2025 2:45 am PST by
Apple's all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air shares the same dimensions as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the only difference being in the thickness of the devices, according to the leaker Ice Universe. Posting to their Weibo account, the Chinese leaker today claimed that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max have identical body length, width, screen size, and bezels. "The only difference is the...
Read Full Article69 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Apple Delays Apple Intelligence Siri Features

Friday March 7, 2025 9:35 am PST by
Apple is delaying some of the Apple Intelligence Siri features that it expected to release in iOS 18, an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to Daring Fireball. Apple says that it is going to take longer than expected to roll out the more personalized Siri experience, and that these features will be rolled out "in the coming year.""Siri helps our users find what they need and get things...
Read Full Article312 comments
ipad air magic keyboard feature

Everything Apple Announced This Week

Wednesday March 5, 2025 4:03 pm PST by
It's been a busy week for Apple, with new products announced on Tuesday and Wednesday. We're now caught up on what's been rumored for a spring launch, so we thought we'd recap everything Apple came out with this week. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iPad Air Apple updated the iPad Air on Tuesday, updating it with the new M3 chip. The iPad Air still comes in...
Read Full Article45 comments
CarPlay Hero

iOS 18.4 Upgrades CarPlay in Two Ways

Tuesday March 4, 2025 8:39 am PST by
The upcoming iOS 18.4 update for the iPhone includes two smaller but meaningful improvements for Apple's in-car iPhone mirroring system CarPlay. First, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra with a 14-inch...
Read Full Article
iphone 17 pro asherdipps

iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Be Thicker to Accommodate Larger Battery

Friday March 7, 2025 2:47 am PST by
Apple has increased the thickness of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max compared to the current generation iPhone 16 Pro Max, claims the Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe. Apple is said to have increased the depth of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to 8.725mm, up from 8.25mm on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which would be a 0.475mm difference in thickness. The increase "surely means a larger battery,"...
Read Full Article130 comments
Apple MacBook Air hero

New MacBook Air Quietly Fixes This Decades-Long Design Oversight

Friday March 7, 2025 6:58 am PST by
In a move that probably won't make headlines but should delight detail-oriented Mac users everywhere, Apple has quietly corrected a 26-year-old design inconsistency on its keyboards. The Mute key, a staple on Mac keyboards since the PowerBook G3 'Lombard' debuted in 1999, has finally received a logical redesign on the new MacBook Air with M4 chip. As spotted by iCulture, the key now displays ...
Read Full Article107 comments
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Has Finally Solved One of the MacBook Air's Biggest Limitations

Wednesday March 5, 2025 11:29 am PST by
The new MacBook Air has a useful upgrade: it natively supports up to two external displays, in addition to the laptop's built-in display. In other words, the latest MacBook Air can be used with a pair of external displays without needing to keep the laptop's lid closed. Apple's tech specs for the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air:Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the...
Read Full Article98 comments

Top Rated Comments

ps3zocker Avatar
ps3zocker
54 minutes ago at 12:22 pm
Those are some major tidbits indeed! There was never a more substantial rumor than this.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kyle crane Avatar
Kyle crane
51 minutes ago at 12:25 pm
Can we please get a iOS 12 like update ,where it has performance improvements and overall stability
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LilNasX Avatar
LilNasX
52 minutes ago at 12:24 pm
Doesn’t matter. Nobody is going to believe what they say. When will these features be definitively released? Next year?

Software rumors are a joke at this point. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
46 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
Cancelled my iPhone 17 Pro preorder.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
42 minutes ago at 12:33 pm

Gurman believes that the Vision Pro, which he described as a "commercial flop," is unlikely to be updated this year.
They only planned to make 250-500k units per year, and that’s about all the lines could handle given the complexity involved. This narrative that it was going to be the next iPhone came from lying analysts (but I repeat myself) and hucksters.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jumpthesnark Avatar
Jumpthesnark
4 minutes ago at 01:12 pm

Users on here don’t like change
Users here don't like anything
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments