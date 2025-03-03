Vision Pro Spatial Gallery Launches in visionOS 2.4 Beta 2

With the visionOS 2.4 update, Apple is making some major enhancements to the Vision Pro, and that includes a new Spatial Gallery app that's available in the beta as of today.



The Spatial Gallery houses spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas from artists, filmmakers, and photographers.



Apple is offering a range of content featuring sports, culture, arts, lifestyle, nature, travel, and entertainment, with plans to continue offering additional content in the future. Apple says it plans to provide visual content from top artists, visionary creators, and global brands.



Right now, the Spatial Gallery has options like sea life off of the coast of Southern California, a skydiving video from Red Bull Air Force, videos from ice climbing in Alberta, Canada, and a behind the scenes video from Severance. There are also a number of shot on iPhone spatial images to view.



The Spatial Gallery is available now for Vision Pro owners who have upgraded to the visionOS 2.4 beta.



visionOS 2.4 is set to see a public launch in April, and it will also bring new Apple Intelligence features.