Apple Likely Targeting iOS 19 for Delayed Siri Features

Apple today shared a somewhat vague statement announcing that some of its planned Apple Intelligence Siri features will take longer than expected to develop, and it's sounding like those ‌Siri‌ capabilities aren't going to be implemented until iOS 19.



Apple's statement, for context:

"Siri helps our users find what they need and get things done quickly, and in just the past six months, we've made Siri more conversational, introduced new features like type to Siri and product knowledge, and added an integration with ChatGPT. We've also been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It's going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year."

"In the coming year" isn't exactly concrete, and could be interpreted as in the next 12 months, or as 2026. If it's taken as in the next 12 months, that leaves room for a launch that's still part of iOS 18, but 2026 is firmly ‌iOS 19‌. Direct Apple acknowledgements of product delays are uncommon, and if Apple was on track to introduce the ‌Siri‌ features in ‌iOS 18‌, would the company bother to make a delay announcement at all? It seems unlikely. For that reason alone, there's a good chance Apple has pushed the feature set to ‌iOS 19‌.

Daring Fireball's John Gruber has come to a similar conclusion, suggesting Apple's "years" refer to product years that start at WWDC. It is his opinion that Apple is subtly suggesting an ‌iOS 19‌ launch timeline.



Reading between the lines, and based on my PhD-level fluency in Cupertino-ese, what Apple is saying here is that these "more personalized Siri" features are being punted from this year's OS cycle to next year's: to iOS 19 and MacOS 16. Apple's years in this context aren't calendar years, but Apple's OS product years. Those years effectively start at WWDC.

Further, both Reuters and CNBC interpreted Apple's statement as a delay of the ‌Siri‌ features until 2026, and wrote headlines stating as much. If Apple was only counting on a delay of a couple of months, it's likely the company would correct the 2026 assumption, but Apple has offered no further clarification nor has it asked for those sites to change their wording.

We'll get the first ‌iOS 19‌ update in September 2025 alongside new iPhones, so if 2026 ends up being accurate, the ‌Siri‌ features might not even come in the ‌iOS 19‌ release. They'll instead be slated for a future ‌iOS 19‌ update, perhaps iOS 19.2 or iOS 19.3.

The vague wording of Apple's statement gives it some runway to tweak launch timing. The company has up to 12 months to provide the promised ‌Siri‌ functionality after admitting to a delay, so there's a good chance Apple is aiming for the September ‌iOS 19‌ release, but tempering expectations in case it takes longer.

Apple announced the personalized ‌Apple Intelligence‌ ‌Siri‌ features at WWDC 2024, and initially said the functionality would come in ‌iOS 18‌. Rumors suggested Apple was aiming for an iOS 18.4 release, but couldn't meet that timeline. Until now, there was still hope for a launch in iOS 18.5 or iOS 18.6, but there are strong implications that the feature set is going to be bundled into ‌iOS 19‌ or an update to ‌iOS 19‌.

The ‌Siri‌ features that we're waiting on include personal context to allow ‌Siri‌ to keep track of emails, messages, files, photos, and more, and deeper app integration that lets ‌Siri‌ do more in and across apps.

Apple is also working on an LLM version of ‌Siri‌ similar to ChatGPT and Google Gemini, and while that was initially planned for the ‌iOS 19‌ update, it now seems Apple is going to hold it until iOS 20.