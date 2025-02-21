Apple Releases First visionOS 2.4 Beta With Apple Intelligence, Spatial Gallery and More

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming visionOS 2.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming almost a month after the launch of visionOS 2.3.

visionOS 2.4 can be installed by going to the Software Update section of the Settings app on the Vision Pro and opting into Beta Updates. A developer account is required.

visionOS 2.4 will be one of the most significant visionOS updates to date, because it brings Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro for the first time. Apple started rolling out ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac last year, but the Vision Pro was not included until now.

"Apple Vision Pro is helping users communicate, collaborate, and experience entertainment in entirely new ways -- and we're continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in spatial computing with visionOS 2.4," said Mike Rockwell, Apple's vice president of the Vision Products Group. "With Apple Intelligence, Vision Pro users will be able to take their productivity and creativity to new heights using features like Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji. And we're excited for users to discover and share incredible new experiences with Spatial Gallery."

‌Apple Intelligence‌ features that are accessible on the Vision Pro include Writing Tools for generating, proofreading, and summarizing text, Genmoji for creating custom emoji characters, an Image Playground app for generating images, Memory Movie for creating custom slideshows, smart reply for generating quick responses to texts and emails, Priority Notifications and Notification Summaries, ChatGPT Siri integration and new ‌Siri‌ features, and Image Wand for adding images to the Notes app, complete with gesture support.



Apple is debuting a dedicated Spatial Gallery app for the Vision Pro, which includes a curated selection of spatial videos, spatial photos, and panorama images from artists, filmmakers, and photographers. Apple plans to offer a range of content featuring sports, culture, arts, lifestyle, nature, travel, entertainment, and more. Content at launch includes images and experiences from Cirque du Soleil, Red Bull, Porsche, Samba Diop, and Jonpaul Douglass, along with behind the scenes content from Apple TV+ shows.

For Vision Pro management, there is a new Vision Pro app that's available on the ‌iPhone‌. The Vision Pro app is designed to help Vision Pro users discover new content, and it has a number of features. Users can get Vision Pro support and feature help, download apps to the Vision Pro, add content to a watch list, and get device info like serial number. The app will automatically download for iOS 18.4 users who have a Vision Pro headset, but it can also be downloaded from the App Store.

The Vision Pro app has a discover page that provides curated recommendations for new and noteworthy experiences. Users can see popular apps and games, including Apple Immersive titles.

Most notably, an ‌iPhone‌ can now be used to set up the Guest Mode on the Vision Pro, which is a much more useful way to let people demo the headset than having to set it up on the Vision Pro itself. When a guest is ready to use the Vision Pro, a prompt will appear on the ‌iPhone‌, and the Vision Pro user can select what the guest can access and see what the guest is doing using AirPlay to provide navigation guidance and content suggestions.

Guests are able to save their eye and hand setup for up to 30 days after their last use.

Apple plans to release visionOS 2.4 to the public in April.