Best Apple Deals of the Week: Pre-Order Deals Arrive for New iPad Air/MacBook Air, Plus Steep Discounts on AirPods and Apple Watch

The highlight of Apple deals this week is Best Buy's and Amazon's pre-order discounts on the just-announced M3 iPad Air, 11th generation iPad, and M4 MacBook Air. You'll also find great, record-low prices on AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 10, and the previous generation M2 MacBook Air.

New iPads and MacBook Air Pre-Orders

Save up to $50 when pre-ordering Apple's new products

Amazon and Best Buy



Note: You will need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see this deal.

This was a big announcement week for Apple, with the introduction of the new M4 MacBook Air, M3 iPad Air, 11th generation iPad, and updated Mac Studio. We've been tracking pre-order discounts at Best Buy for My Best Buy Plus/Total members for most of the week, and Amazon is matching some of these deals for all shoppers.



AirPods Pro 2

Take $79 off AirPods Pro 2

Amazon



The AirPods Pro 2 returned to $169.99 this week, which is a match of the best price we've seen so far in 2025.



M2 MacBook Air

Take $300 off M2 MacBook Air

Amazon



Following the introduction of new M4 MacBook Air models, Amazon has discounted the previous generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) to just $699.00 this week. That's $300 off and a new record low price.



Apple Watch Series 10

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 10

Amazon



Amazon this week has numerous all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 10, including both GPS and cellular models. You'll find $100 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS Series 10 models in multiple case colors and band styles, and this time the deals do not require any coupon codes.



Apple Studio Display

Take $299 off Apple Studio Display

Amazon



Amazon has the Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99 this weekend, which is $299 off and the match of the all-time low price on the display.



Samsung

Save on TVs, monitors, and more

Samsung



Samsung's Spring Sale is still going on this weekend, with big savings on TVs and monitors. You'll also find great deals on home appliances and Galaxy devices, and our original post has all of the details on this sale.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.