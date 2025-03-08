Best Apple Deals of the Week: Pre-Order Deals Arrive for New iPad Air/MacBook Air, Plus Steep Discounts on AirPods and Apple Watch

by

The highlight of Apple deals this week is Best Buy's and Amazon's pre-order discounts on the just-announced M3 iPad Air, 11th generation iPad, and M4 MacBook Air. You'll also find great, record-low prices on AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 10, and the previous generation M2 MacBook Air.

New iPads and MacBook Air Pre-Orders

new ipad air green

  Save up to $50 when pre-ordering Apple's new products
  Amazon and Best Buy
Note: You will need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see this deal.

$50 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $949.00

$50 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB) for $549.00

$20 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $329.00

This was a big announcement week for Apple, with the introduction of the new M4 MacBook Air, M3 iPad Air, 11th generation iPad, and updated Mac Studio. We've been tracking pre-order discounts at Best Buy for My Best Buy Plus/Total members for most of the week, and Amazon is matching some of these deals for all shoppers.

AirPods Pro 2

airpods pro 2 green

  Take $79 off AirPods Pro 2
  Amazon
$79 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99

The AirPods Pro 2 returned to $169.99 this week, which is a match of the best price we've seen so far in 2025.

M2 MacBook Air

m2 macbook air green

  Take $300 off M2 MacBook Air
  Amazon
$300 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (16GB/256GB) for $699.00

Following the introduction of new M4 MacBook Air models, Amazon has discounted the previous generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) to just $699.00 this week. That's $300 off and a new record low price.

Apple Watch Series 10

apple watch series 10 green

  Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 10
  Amazon
$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

Amazon this week has numerous all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 10, including both GPS and cellular models. You'll find $100 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS Series 10 models in multiple case colors and band styles, and this time the deals do not require any coupon codes.

Apple Studio Display

studio display green

  Take $299 off Apple Studio Display
  Amazon
$299 OFF
Standard Glass Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99

Amazon has the Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99 this weekend, which is $299 off and the match of the all-time low price on the display.

Samsung

samsung frame green

  Save on TVs, monitors, and more
  Samsung
SITEWIDE DISCOUNTS
Discover Samsung Spring Sale

Samsung's Spring Sale is still going on this weekend, with big savings on TVs and monitors. You'll also find great deals on home appliances and Galaxy devices, and our original post has all of the details on this sale.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

