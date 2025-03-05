Getting the New Mac Studio? Pair it With the Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99 ($299 Off)

Amazon is back with an all-time low price on Apple Studio Display, available for $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00. This is the standard glass version of the Studio Display with the tilt adjustable stand, and right now it's the only model on sale at Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Apple Studio Display pairs perfectly with the Mac Studio, so anyone looking to purchase the updated Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip options might be interested in Amazon's low price on the Studio Display.

The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a 5120 x 2880 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Apple says that the standard display is engineered for "extremely low reflectivity," but for rooms where there is a lot of glare, Apple suggests the nano-texture glass option with even less reflectivity.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.