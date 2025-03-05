Best Buy Members Can Get $50 off Apple's New M4 MacBook Air

Following in the wake of the first pre-order discounts on the new iPad Air, Best Buy is now offering an exclusive $50 discount on the M4 MacBook Air to its members. Specifically, you'll need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member in order to see these savings.

If you are a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, prices start at $949.00 for the 8-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD 13-inch MacBook Air, down from $999.00. Best Buy also has both 512GB 13-inch models on sale for $50 off.

Best Buy has the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale as well, starting at $1,149.00 for the 256GB model, down from $1,199.00. You can also find both 512GB models on sale for $50 off if you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member.

The new MacBook Air features the M4 chip, plus an upgraded camera and a new Sky Blue color option. The computer will officially launch on March 12.

