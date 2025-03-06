Amazon Offers $50 Pre-Order Discount on the 13-Inch M3 iPad Air, Get it for $749

Amazon is discounting the 128GB Wi-Fi 13-inch M3 iPad Air to $749.00 in three colors, down from $799.00. This matches the price that Best Buy is offering, but it doesn't require any membership to gain access to the deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Colors available at this price include Starlight, Space Gray, and Purple. This is a pre-order deal on the new iPad Air, and it will officially launch on March 12. As of writing, this is the only M3 iPad Air with a discount on Amazon.

If you are a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, you can get $50 discounts on pre-orders of the new iPad Air and MacBook Air this week. Anyone on the hunt for more discounts should be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.