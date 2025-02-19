Apple Watch Series 10 Hits Record Low Prices on Amazon, Available From $329

Amazon this week has numerous all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 10, including both GPS and cellular models. You'll find $70 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS Series 10 models in multiple case colors and band styles, and this time the deals do not require any coupon codes.

Every price listed below is a match of the record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, and in most cases you can get the wearable delivered before the end of February. Our list below is focusing on GPS models, but there are also plenty of cellular devices being discounted on Amazon.

42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

