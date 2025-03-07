Get the 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air for the Record Low Price of $699

Amazon and Best Buy are discounting Apple's 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage down to $699.00 in a few colors. This is a $300 discount on the previous generation M2 MacBook Air, and a new record low price for the computer.

Although this is a previous generation device, it will work great for anyone who doesn't need the performance gains introduced with the newer Apple silicon chips, especially at this discounted price. Apple just announced the new M4 MacBook Air, and anyone shopping for those models can get $50 off if you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member.

