Samsung Kicks Off Spring Sale With Discounts on Monitors, TVs, and More
Samsung has kicked off a new Discover Samsung Spring Sale, which includes savings on monitors, TVs, Galaxy products, and more. This sale is set to last through March 9, with new deals appearing every day of the event.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
One of the best overall deals during this sale is on The Frame TVs, which are available for up to $1,300 off, depending on the size of the model you purchase. Every size is being discounted during this event, with the popular 65-inch The Frame TV available for $1,299.99, down from $1,999.99.
The best monitor deals include the popular 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $999.99, down from $1,599.99. At $600 off this is a solid second-best price on the 2023 display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.
When purchasing select monitors this week, Samsung is offering the 32-inch ViewFinity S7 4K Monitor for free. This includes monitors like the 34-inch Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor for $784.99, down from $1,599.99.
Of course, there's a lot more on sale than just monitors. This sale also covers the newest Galaxy S25 smartphones, The Frame TV, and Samsung's line of home appliances, including refrigerators and washer/dryers. We've accumulated some of these deals in the lists below, but be sure to check out Samsung's website for the full sale.
TVs
- The Frame - Save up to $1,300
- 85-inch Crystal UHD TV - $799.99, down from $1,099.99
- 65-inch QLED 4K TV - $1,099.99, down from $1,599.99
- 65-inch OLED S90C TV - $1,499.99, down from $2,599.99
- 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $1,499.99, down from $2,699.99
- 85-inch QLED 4K TV - $1,179.99, down from $2,799.99
- 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $1,949.99, down from $3,999.99
Monitors and Storage
- 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe SSD 2TB - $129.99, down from $239.99
- 2TB Portable SSD - $159.99, down from $284.99
- 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 Curved Gaming Monitor - $784.99, down from $1,199.99
- 32-inch Odyssey Quantum Gaming Monitor - $499.99, down from $1,099.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,099.99, down from $1,699.99
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,799.99, down from $2,699.99
Refrigerators
- Large Capacity Side-by-Side Fridge - $1,199.00, down from $1,666.00
- 4-Door French Door Fridge - $1,999.00, down from $2,899.00
- Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Fridge - $2,399.00, down from $3,499.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $2,799.00, down from $4,099.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $3,199.00, down from $4,999.00
Galaxy Products
- Galaxy S25 Smartphone - Save up to $700
- Galaxy S25+ Smartphone - Save up to $700
- Galaxy S25 Ultra - Save up to $900
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2025? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!