iOS 19 Rumored to Include These New Features for Your iPhone

iOS 19 is still around three months away from being unveiled, but there are plenty of rumors about the upcoming update.

Below, we recap iOS 19 rumors so far.

Redesigned Camera App

A leak earlier this year allegedly revealed a redesigned Camera app coming with iOS 19.

On his YouTube channel Front Page Tech in January, Jon Prosser shared a video showing what the new Camera app will apparently look like, with the key change being translucent menus for camera controls. Overall, the design of these menus looks similar to visionOS, the software platform for Apple's Vision Pro headset.

iOS 19 Alleged Camera App RenderA re-created render of iOS 19's redesigned Camera app (Credit: Front Page Tech)

More of the camera's viewfinder is visible compared to iOS 18. The camera controls are split into Photo and Video categories at the bottom of the app.

The camera controls include options for recording spatial video, turning on a timer for a photo, and more. Additional controls for video resolution and frame rate pop over at the top of the screen as necessary, according to the video.


It is unclear if the alleged visionOS-like design changes will extend to other parts of the iOS 19 interface, or to more of Apple's built-in apps.

It was previously rumored that iOS 18 would feature visionOS-like design changes, but that never happened. Perhaps the changes were for iOS 19 all along.

visionOS design

More ChatGPT-Like Siri

iOS 19 will introduce a "more conversational Siri" powered by "more advanced large language models," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This will make Siri more like ChatGPT, allowing the assistant to "handle more sophisticated requests."

Apple will likely preview the revamped Siri during its iOS 19 announcement, but Gurman said it will not be available until as early as spring 2026. That suggests the feature will be released as part of iOS 19.4 in March or April next year.

In the meantime, iOS 18.2 added ChatGPT integration to Siri, and Google Gemini integration should follow in a later update. And with iOS 18.4 or iOS 18.5, Siri will gain on-screen awareness, understanding of personal context, deeper per-app controls, and other upgrades.

Staggered Features

A large number of new features coming with iOS 19 are expected to roll out in later versions, ranging from iOS 19.1 through iOS 19.4.

Compatible iPhones

According to French website iPhoneSoft.fr, iOS 19 will be compatible with any iPhone that is capable of running iOS 18, which would mean the following models:

  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

The oldest devices in that list are the iPhone XS, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR, all of which were released in September 2018.

Of course, some iOS 19 features will be unavailable on older iPhone models.

If this report is accurate, it would be the second year in a row in which Apple did not drop support for any iPhone models with its major annual iOS release. iOS 18 is compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17 is.

iOS 17 dropped support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Timing

The first iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 betas should be released during WWDC 2025 in June, and the updates are likely to be released in September.

