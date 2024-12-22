iOS 19 Rumored to Be Compatible With These iPhones
iOS 19 will not drop support for any iPhone models, according to French website iPhoneSoft.fr. The report cites a source within Apple.
The report said that iOS 19 will be compatible with any iPhone that is capable of running iOS 18, which would mean the following models:
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
The oldest devices in that list are the iPhone XS, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR, all of which were released in September 2018.
Of course, some iOS 19 features will be unavailable on older iPhone models.
If this report is accurate, it would be the second year in a row in which Apple did not drop support for any iPhone models with its major annual iOS release. iOS 18 is compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17 is.
iOS 17 dropped support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
There is slightly worse news for iPadOS 19, as the report said that update will drop support for the iPad 7 from 2019. Fortunately, the report said all other iPad models that can run iPadOS 18 will be compatible with iPadOS 19 next year.
The first iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 betas should be released during WWDC 2025 next June, and the updates are likely to be released in September. Not many iOS 19 features have been rumored yet, but Siri is expected to become more conversational like ChatGPT in a later iOS 19.4 update, which is likely to be released around March 2026.
