Sketchy Rumor Says iOS 18 Will Have visionOS-Inspired Design Changes

For example, the report claims that the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will feature the same translucent navigation bar that was introduced in the tvOS 17.2 version of the app last year. The design of this menu draws similarities to visionOS, the operating system that runs on Apple's new Vision Pro headset, which launched in the U.S. last week.
Apple also plans to redesign various other system menus and built-in apps on iOS 18, including Safari, according to the report.
Apple TV app menu bar on tvOS 17.2
We consider this rumor to be "sketchy" because The Verifier has a mixed track record with Apple rumors over the years.
Apple will introduce iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June, and the first beta should be available shortly after the announcement. The update will be released to all users in September alongside the iPhone 16 lineup. For more details about the upcoming software update, read our iOS 18 roundup.
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.3.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software version in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.2.1, so there is a good chance that Apple will follow through with releasing iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.3.1...
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip, offering the machines at a discount for the first time since their October 2023 launch date. Pricing on the refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro models starts at $1,359, a $240 discount off of the original $1,599 starting price. As of right now, Apple appears to be offering only MacBook Pro models with the ...
iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," wrote Gurman, in the Q&A section of his Power On newsletter last week. Gurman said he plans to share more details...
Apple's price increases for its upcoming iPad Pro models with OLED displays could be up to $160, which is substantially lower than early reports have predicted, claims DigiTimes. Apple's current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model with a mini-LED display starts at $1,099. Previous reports have claimed that the pricing for the next-generation 11-inch OLED iPad ...
Over the course of the last few months, Apple has been experimenting with different camera bump designs for the standard iPhone 16 models. We outlined three of Apple's prototype designs back in December, but now Apple has shifted focus once again. Apple's latest prototype features a vertical camera arrangement with a pill-shaped raised surface, and we've created a series of mockups based...
Top Rated Comments
I want to lick my damn UI again
MeMovatar Courage!!!!
We need Scott Forstall.
Dude took one for the team after the maps fiasco, and now his interface contributions are sorely missed.