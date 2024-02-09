Sketchy Rumor Says iOS 18 Will Have visionOS-Inspired Design Changes

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will feature visionOS-inspired design elements, according to a rumor shared this week by Israeli website The Verifier.

visionOS design
For example, the report claims that the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will feature the same translucent navigation bar that was introduced in the tvOS 17.2 version of the app last year. The design of this menu draws similarities to visionOS, the operating system that runs on Apple's new Vision Pro headset, which launched in the U.S. last week.

Apple also plans to redesign various other system menus and built-in apps on iOS 18, including Safari, according to the report.

apple tv app redesign

Apple TV app menu bar on tvOS 17.2

We consider this rumor to be "sketchy" because The Verifier has a mixed track record with Apple rumors over the years.

Apple will introduce iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June, and the first beta should be available shortly after the announcement. The update will be released to all users in September alongside the iPhone 16 lineup. For more details about the upcoming software update, read our iOS 18 roundup.

Top Rated Comments

tomtad
tomtad
55 minutes ago at 08:35 am
Bring back Aqua

I want to lick my damn UI again

Attachment Image
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swiftapplefan
swiftapplefan
55 minutes ago at 08:35 am
Honestly I'm all for a translucent glass iOS design! It feels fresh and light.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4
vegetassj4
46 minutes ago at 08:44 am
ooooh...ooooh....Vision Pro Avatar Memoji!

MeMovatar Courage!!!!



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iLoveDeveloping
iLoveDeveloping
55 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Nice! I love the Vision OS design. Would look cool on the iPhone
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ctrlos
Ctrlos
55 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Glassmorphism ftw. iOS is already halfway there.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PowerMac5500
PowerMac5500
28 minutes ago at 09:02 am
I'm ready to move past these minimalistic Zzzzzz interface decisions.... "A gorgeous new Journal app...".... Pfffff.

We need Scott Forstall.

Dude took one for the team after the maps fiasco, and now his interface contributions are sorely missed.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
