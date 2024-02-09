Sketchy Rumor Says iOS 18 Will Have visionOS-Inspired Design Changes

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will feature visionOS-inspired design elements, according to a rumor shared this week by Israeli website The Verifier.



For example, the report claims that the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will feature the same translucent navigation bar that was introduced in the tvOS 17.2 version of the app last year. The design of this menu draws similarities to visionOS, the operating system that runs on Apple's new Vision Pro headset, which launched in the U.S. last week.

Apple also plans to redesign various other system menus and built-in apps on iOS 18, including Safari, according to the report.

Apple TV app menu bar on tvOS 17.2

We consider this rumor to be "sketchy" because The Verifier has a mixed track record with Apple rumors over the years.

Apple will introduce iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June, and the first beta should be available shortly after the announcement. The update will be released to all users in September alongside the iPhone 16 lineup. For more details about the upcoming software update, read our iOS 18 roundup.