Apple Working on 'LLM Siri' for 2026 Launch

by

Apple is working on a smarter version of Siri that employees have taken to calling "LLM ‌Siri‌," reports Bloomberg. Apple is designing the more capable ‌Siri‌ to better compete with chatbots like ChatGPT, with plans to utilize "advanced large language models."

Apple Silicon AI Optimized Feature Siri 1
A chatbot version of ‌Siri‌ would be able to hold ongoing conversations, much like ChatGPT. Apple wants customers to be able to better converse with the personal assistant, with ‌Siri‌ responding more like a human. The use of large language models will also allow ‌Siri‌ to perform much more complex tasks, which Apple has to rely on OpenAI's ChatGPT for in iOS 18.2.

Apple is working on improving what ‌Siri‌ can do in and between apps with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18, and that will lay some of the groundwork for the updated version of ‌Siri‌. For that functionality, Apple will use a first-generation Apple LLM to evaluate requests to determine whether the existing ‌Siri‌ infrastructure should be used, or if a second LLM that's able to handle more complex requests should be queried.

Apple is testing the new ‌Siri‌ in a separate app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, but it will eventually replace the current version of ‌Siri‌. The ‌Siri‌ update could be announced as soon as 2025, likely as part of the June Worldwide Developers Conference that will see Apple unveil iOS 19.

While ‌Siri‌ will be previewed early, Apple does not intend to launch the update until several months after it is unveiled. As of now, Apple is aiming for a spring 2026 launch date, but Apple's plans could change.

Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, Siri Guide

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

iPhone SE 4 With Apple's Own 5G Modem 'Confirmed' to Launch in March

Tuesday November 19, 2024 12:12 pm PST by
Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley and his colleagues recently traveled to Asia to meet with various electronics manufacturers and suppliers. In a research note this week, outlining key takeaways from the trip, the analysts said they have "confirmed" that a fourth-generation iPhone SE with an Apple-designed 5G modem is slated to launch towards the end of the first quarter next year. In line with previo...
Read Full Article125 comments
airtag purple

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch Next Year With These New Features

Sunday November 17, 2024 5:18 am PST by
Apple released the AirTag in April 2021, so it is now three over and a half years old. While the AirTag has not received any hardware updates since then, a new version of the item tracking accessory is rumored to be in development. Below, we recap rumors about a second-generation AirTag. Timing Apple is aiming to release a new AirTag in mid-2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman....
Read Full Article99 comments
at t turbo indicator iphone 16 pro max v0 8hrh7w5f3w1e1

AT&T Turbo Indicator Showing Up in iPhone Status Bar for Subscribers

Wednesday November 20, 2024 3:42 am PST by
AT&T has begun displaying "Turbo" in the iPhone carrier label for customers subscribed to its premium network prioritization service, according to reports on Reddit. The new indicator seems to have started appearing after users updated to iOS 18.1.1, but that could be just coincidence. Image credit: Reddit user No_Highlight7476 The Turbo feature provides enhanced network performance through ...
Read Full Article97 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

Apple Releases iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1 With Security Fixes

Tuesday November 19, 2024 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that debuted earlier in September. iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1 come three weeks after the launch of iOS 18.1. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 17.7.2 for...
Read Full Article28 comments
Magic Mouse Next to Keyboard

No, Apple CEO Tim Cook Didn't Say He Prefers Logitech's MX Master 3 Over the Magic Mouse

Sunday November 17, 2024 3:03 pm PST by
While the Logitech MX Master 3 is a terrific mouse for the Mac, reports claiming that Apple CEO Tim Cook prefers that mouse over the Magic Mouse are false. The Wall Street Journal last month published an interview with Cook, in which he said he uses every Apple product every day. Soon after, The Verge's Wes Davis attempted to replicate using every Apple product in a single day. During that...
Read Full Article336 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Surpass iPhone 6 as Thinnest iPhone Ever

Monday November 18, 2024 1:07 pm PST by
In a research note with Hong Kong-based investment bank Haitong today, obtained by MacRumors, Apple analyst Jeff Pu said he agrees with a recent rumor claiming that the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" will be around 6mm thick. "We agreed with the recent chatter of an 6mm thickness ultra-slim design of the iPhone 17 Slim model," he wrote. If that measurement proves to be accurate, there would be ...
Read Full Article158 comments
bug security vulnerability issue fix larry

Make Sure to Update: iOS 18.1.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerabilities

Tuesday November 19, 2024 10:52 am PST by
The iOS 18.1.1, iPadOS 18.1.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 updates that Apple released today address JavaScriptCore and WebKit vulnerabilities that Apple says have been actively exploited on some devices. With the JavaScriptCore vulnerability, processing maliciously crafted web content could lead to arbitrary code execution. The WebKit vulnerability had the same issue with maliciously crafted...
Read Full Article69 comments
apple card feature2

Apple Card 3% Daily Cash Back Now Available From Two More Apple Partners

Tuesday November 19, 2024 10:36 am PST by
Apple has partnered with select merchants to offer Apple Card users three percent Daily Cash back on their purchases, and two new companies were added to the partner list today. When purchasing goods and services from Booking.com and ChargePoint, Apple Card users will now get more cash back. Booking.com is a site for reserving flights, cars, cruises, and hotels, while ChargePoint sells...
Read Full Article12 comments

Top Rated Comments

Havalo Avatar
Havalo
18 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Announced in 2026 but globally available in 2028 based on Apple’s current standards.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fll01 Avatar
Fll01
12 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
Even hardcore fans have to admit that the 14-year pioneering role with Siri was a bit of a waste :confused:
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KENESS Avatar
KENESS
8 minutes ago at 01:38 pm

Even hardcore fans have to admit that the 14-year pioneering role with Siri was a bit of a waste :confused:
Yes. It's funny/sad to remember just how amazing everyone thought Siri was when it first came out. A shame to have let that initial lead evaporate.

That said, most of the time I do ok. I know not to push my luck with anything challenging. But man, when Siri is wrong, it's just stupid wrong.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fll01 Avatar
Fll01
26 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
HolyS. Someone got really caught flat footed here! So the rumors about 2 years behind seem to be true. Incredible :D
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dba415 Avatar
dba415
25 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
Probably gonna be the dumbest AI out there
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
24 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
At this point, I'll be happy with any improvements. I mean, Apple needs to get a lot more serious about this since Siri often can't even find music in my Apple Music library.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments