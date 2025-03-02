Apple Delays Major iOS 19 Feature Announcement

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last year reported that Apple was planning a "more conversational" version of Siri for iOS 19.4, powered by "more advanced large language models." However, in his Power On newsletter today, he said that development of this more ChatGPT-like Siri is now running behind schedule within the company.



Gurman said Apple is no longer planning to unveil the more conversational Siri at WWDC 2025 in June this year, and it appears that the feature is no longer on track to launch as part of iOS 19.4 in March or April next year. Instead, he said that some Apple software engineers believe that the Siri overhaul will not launch until at least iOS 20.

This is yet another sign that Apple remains behind OpenAI in the generative AI space.

Gurman still expects iOS 19 to include some changes to Siri's underlying architecture that will allow it to handle more advanced queries.

In the meantime, iOS 18.2 added ChatGPT integration to Siri, and Google Gemini integration should follow in a later software update. And with iOS 18.5, which should be released in May, Siri is expected to gain on-screen awareness, understanding of personal context, and deeper per-app controls. Those features were initially expected to arrive with iOS 18.4, which further underscores Apple's internal delays in this area.