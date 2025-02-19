Apple Shares 12-Minute Video Announcing the iPhone 16e
Apple today shared a 12-minute video announcement for the iPhone 16e on its YouTube channel.
iPhone 16 features include a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch for Face ID, an A18 chip that enables Apple Intelligence support, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, a USB-C port, Apple's all-new C1 modem for 5G
, and more.
Read our iPhone 16e announcement post for more details about the device, which is available to pre-order starting Friday at 5 a.m. Pacific Time.
