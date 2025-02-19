Apple Shares 12-Minute Video Announcing the iPhone 16e

Friday February 14, 2025 6:18 am PST by Joe Rossignol

The first iOS 18.4 beta for iPhones should be just around the corner, and the update is expected to include many new features and changes. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the iOS 18.4 beta to be released by next week. Below, we outline what to expect from iOS 18.4 so far. Apple Intelligence for Siri Siri is expected to get several enhancements powered by Apple Intelligence on iOS...