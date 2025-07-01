Apple Shares New 'Snap-a-Mole' Camera Control Ad

Apple today shared a new ad titled "Snap-a-Mole" in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to highlight the iPhone 16 Pro's Camera Control feature.

Never miss a shot with Camera Control. An easier way to access your camera, adjust functions like zoom, exposure, or depth of field, and toggle between Photographic Styles.

The ad shows a photographer quickly grabbing photos with the Camera Control on the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, using gestures to zoom in and change Photographic Styles rapidly. As a key feature of the iPhone 16 lineup, the Camera Control has been the subject of Apple ads in the past . From the latest video's description:

The ad ends with the words "Snap in a snap."