iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Rumored to Feature Easier Battery Removal

The batteries inside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus use an innovative type of adhesive that can be loosened with low-voltage electrical current from a 9V battery, USB-C charger, or another power source. While this change does not apply to iPhone 16 Pro models, it has now been rumored for iPhone 17 Pro models next year.

According to a blog post today from the leaker known as Majin Bu, who has a hit-or-miss track record with Apple rumors, the electrical battery removal process will be extended to all four iPhone 17 models launching next year, including the iPhone 17, tentatively-named iPhone 17 Air , iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The leaker shared a photo of the new adhesive in four different sizes, which may correspond with the four iPhone 17 models.

In the meantime, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max batteries still have stretch-release adhesive pull tabs, like many previous iPhone models.

While no other sources have corroborated this rumor yet, the electrical battery removal process expanding to all four iPhone 17 models at least sounds like a reasonable possibility. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September.

Majin Bu accurately revealed the "Desert Titanium" color name for iPhone 16 Pro models seven months before the devices launched, but some of his information has been wrong, including a rumor about an iPad 11 being imminent last year.