Forgot to Pre-Order an iPhone 16e? Apple Store Pickup Available Today at Most Locations

Apple's new entry-level iPhone 16e are now being delivered to customers worldwide following the pre-order period that began on Friday, February 21. For those who didn't pre-order or chose to wait, the devices are currently readily available, and select Apple Store locations globally are offering same-day or next-day pickup options.



As of writing, Apple's online stores in the United States and Canada haven't yet been updated to show pickup availability, but shortages aren't expected and there is unlikely to be much variation state by state. Meanwhile across the pond, all ‌iPhone 16e colors and configurations are available for Apple Store pickup today in many European countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Apple Stores in Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Türkiye, and the UAE are also offering same-day pickup options.

To order a product with ‌Apple Store‌ pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com or in the ‌Apple Store‌ app, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP or postal code, choose an available ‌Apple Store‌ location, select a pickup date, and select a 15-minute check-in window. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

‌iPhone 16e models are also available for walk-in customers at ‌Apple Store‌ locations with sufficient inventory, but availability can't be guaranteed. Walk-in customers may be placed into a separate queue with lower priority upon arrival to the store.

Starting at $599, the new iPhone 16e is Apple's most affordable smartphone in its flagship lineup. The device succeeds the third-generation iPhone SE, which has now been discontinued.

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display, a significant upgrade from the 4.7-inch LCD of the iPhone SE. It also features a notch for Face ID, marking the end of Touch ID on Apple’s iPhones.

Powered by the A18 chip, the iPhone 16e supports Apple Intelligence features like notification summaries, Writing Tools, and Genmoji. It also includes a 6-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and a 4-core GPU.

Apple's custom C1 5G modem replaces Qualcomm's and improves power efficiency. As a result, the iPhone 16e boasts the longest battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone, lasting up to 26 hours for video playback – four hours more than the standard iPhone 16. Click the tag at the bottom of this article for all the details.