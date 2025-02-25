Apple's Face ID Doorbell Rumored to Feature MagSafe

A few months ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was in the early stages of developing a smart home doorbell and lock system with Face ID. He said the doorbell would wirelessly connect to a compatible deadbolt lock.



In a vague teaser post on X today, a leaker known as Kosutami shared an alleged new feature that Apple is planning for the doorbell: MagSafe.

On select iPhones, MagSafe lets you attach a charger or other accessories to the device magnetically. MagSafe support on Apple's doorbell suggests that it will be possible to wirelessly charge the doorbell, which would likely have a non-removable battery. It is unclear if the doorbell would also have a USB-C port for wired charging.

MagSafe charging would certainly be convenient, but smart home doorbells typically only need to be charged once or twice per year.

Another thought we had was that Apple's doorbell could have a MagSafe backplate, allowing for the doorbell to be easily taken on and off. However, that would make the doorbell easy to steal, so that theory does not really make sense.

Gurman said Apple's doorbell would launch in 2026 at the earliest, so hopefully additional rumors will paint a clearer picture over the next year or so.

Apple's biggest competitor in this space would be Ring, acquired by Amazon in 2018.

Apple would likely tout the privacy and security benefits of its own smart home doorbell. Apple already offers a HomeKit Secure Video service with end-to-end encryption for storing footage in iCloud, and the doorbell could have a Secure Enclave.

Apple seemingly has plans to make a bigger push into the smart home space over the next few years. In addition to this doorbell, the company is expected to launch a smart home hub this year, and it is also rumored to be planning its own HomeKit-enabled indoor camera that would compete with products like Logitech's Circle View.

Kosutami is best known as a collector of prototype Apple hardware, but they have occasionally shared accurate information about Apple's future product plans. For example, they accurately revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro would be equipped with a metal-enclosed battery, around 10 months before the device launched. They also provided an early look at an Apple Watch band that uses Apple's controversial FineWoven material. On the other hand, Kosutami was wrong about AirPods Pro 3 being imminent in August 2024.