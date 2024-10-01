New iPad Air, iPhone SE With Apple Intelligence, and More Reportedly Launching 'Early Next Year'

Apple plans to release new iPad Air models, a new iPhone SE with Apple Intelligence support, and an updated Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air at some point "early next year," according to a report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The next iPhone SE will have a similar design as the iPhone 14, including an edge-to-edge screen with a notch, according to Gurman. This means the device will likely support Face ID, whereas the current iPhone SE from 2022 has a Touch ID button.