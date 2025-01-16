Apple's Website Lists Unreleased tvOS 18.2.1 Update

A minor software update for the Apple TV may be coming soon.



Apple listed an unreleased tvOS 18.2.1 update on its website today, with a build number of 22K160. Based on the version number, this would be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or patches security vulnerabilities.

Apple already released iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1 with "important bug fixes" earlier this month, but no specific details were provided. Apple did not publish any security fixes for those updates, meaning there were likely none.



tvOS 18.2 was released in December with a Snoopy screen saver option on the second-generation Apple TV 4K and newer, along with support for ultra-wide 21:9 content with a home theater projector on the third-generation Apple TV 4K.

tvOS 18.3 is currently in beta, and it will likely be released in late January. The update might introduce robot vacuum support in the Home app by time it is released, but otherwise it is shaping up to be a very minor update.

tvOS 18 is compatible with all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models.

Apple reportedly plans to release the next Apple TV in the later months of 2025, with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip that could add Wi-Fi 6E support to the streaming device. The current Apple TV 4K was released in October 2022.