Apple Releases iOS 18.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1 come almost a month after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2.



The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.2.1 addresses important bugs, and it is recommended for all users.

Apple is also testing iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, updates that we expect to see launch sometime in late January.