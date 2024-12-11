Apple Releases tvOS 18.2 With Snoopy Screen Savers and Projector Support

Apple today released tvOS 18.2, the newest version of the tvOS 18 operating system that came out in September. tvOS 18.2 comes more than a month after Apple released tvOS 18.1, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and the ‌Apple TV‌ HD models.



tvOS 18.2 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 18.2 automatically.

tvOS 18.2 adds a selection of new Snoopy screen savers that are available as an alternative to the aerial, memory, and portrait screen saver options, plus it includes natural language search support for Siri for looking for movies, music, and TV shows.

The update also includes an option that lets the ‌Apple TV‌ automatically detect the best aspect ratio for a television or projector, along with new aspect ratios for projectors. Options include 16:9, 21:9, 2.37:1, 2.39:1, 2.40:1, DCI 4K, and 32:9.

Apple shares full release notes for tvOS in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each new version of tvOS comes out.