Apple Seeds Third Beta of tvOS 18.3 to Developers

Apple today provided developers with the third beta of an upcoming tvOS 18.3 update for testing purposes. The third beta comes a week after the second beta.



The beta is available to registered developers, and can be downloaded from the Settings app on the Apple TV. Apple has also seeded new HomePod 18.3 beta software.

There were no notable new features found in the update, but code suggests that Apple will add support for robot vacuums to HomeKit, which means it will be a supported category in the Home app in tvOS 18.

Apple also plans to add a new notice about digital movie and TV show sales in the update.

We are expecting tvOS 18.3 to be released sometime in late January alongside iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, macOS Sequoia 15.3, watchOS 11.3, and visionOS 2.3.