Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Pro 2 Drop to $179.99, AirTag 4-Pack Hits $69.99, and More

This week saw notable discounts on a few Apple products, including the AirPods Pro 2 and AirTag 4-Pack at Amazon. For accessories, if you're on the hunt for Apple Watch bands or USB-C charging accessories, we're also still tracking big deals from Woot and Anker today.
Anker this week introduced new high-power chargers and they're already available with a $10 discount. You can also find a big collection of Anker devices marked down in the New Year's sale, including the popular Power Station with Display and Lantern for $89.99 on Amazon.
Samsung kicked off a big winter sale this week with savings on monitors, storage, smartphones, home appliances, and more. During this event, you can also sign up to receive a $50 credit to be applied to the upcoming Galaxy smartphones by entering your name and email on this landing page.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Apple today released iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1 come almost a month after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.2.1...
Apple's annual "Back to School" or "Back to Uni" promotion has returned this week in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea.
From January 8 through March 13, qualifying higher-education students and staff in these countries can receive free AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation with the purchase of any new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac, or a free Apple Pencil Pro or Apple...