Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Pro 2 Drop to $179.99, AirTag 4-Pack Hits $69.99, and More

This week saw notable discounts on a few Apple products, including the AirPods Pro 2 and AirTag 4-Pack at Amazon. For accessories, if you're on the hunt for Apple Watch bands or USB-C charging accessories, we're also still tracking big deals from Woot and Anker today.

AirPods Pro 2

What's the deal? Take $69 off AirPods Pro 2

Take $69 off AirPods Pro 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon introduced the first notable discount of the year on the AirPods Pro 2 this week, available for $179.99, down from $249.00.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack

Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Early in the week, Amazon discounted the AirTag 4-Pack to $69.99, and this all-time low price is still available this weekend.



Apple Watch Bands

What's the deal? Get up to 70% off Apple Watch bands

Get up to 70% off Apple Watch bands Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Woot brought back its big Apple Watch band sale this week, with up to 70 percent off Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loop band styles. You can find the full list of bands on sale in our original post.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories

Save on Anker accessories Where can I get it? Anker and Amazon

Anker and Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker this week introduced new high-power chargers and they're already available with a $10 discount. You can also find a big collection of Anker devices marked down in the New Year's sale, including the popular Power Station with Display and Lantern for $89.99 on Amazon.



Samsung

What's the deal? Save on Samsung products

Save on Samsung products Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung kicked off a big winter sale this week with savings on monitors, storage, smartphones, home appliances, and more. During this event, you can also sign up to receive a $50 credit to be applied to the upcoming Galaxy smartphones by entering your name and email on this landing page.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.