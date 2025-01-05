Get the AirTag 4-Pack for the All-Time Low Price of $69.99 on Amazon
Today we're tracking the return of an all-time low price on Apple's AirTag 4-Pack, which has hit $69.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. This deal was first introduced during Black Friday back in November, and we've only seen it return twice so far since then.
Amazon provides an estimated early January delivery date for most residences in the United States, and you won't need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see this deal. If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $22.99, which is about $3 higher compared to that model's record low price.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
