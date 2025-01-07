Anker Launches New USB-C Portable Battery and Wall Charger With Smart Displays, Plus More Accessory Deals

Anker this week debuted a pair of new charging accessories, including a 25,000 mAh portable battery and 140W wall charger. Although these "high-power" Anker devices just went up for purchase today, you can already save $10 on each product when purchased on Anker's website.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 25,000 mAh Anker Power Bank ($89.99 with coupon), this accessory features two built-in USB-C cables and can charge up to four devices at once. The 4-Port Anker Wall Charger ($79.99 with coupon) can also charge four devices at once and comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Additionally, we're still tracking big discounts in Anker's New Year's sale, which still has a few days left and will end on January 15. This sale includes notable discounts on portable chargers, USB-C hubs, cables, and more.

This sale also features some matching Amazon discounts, including a low price on the popular 60,000 mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Lighting. You can get this accessory for just $89.99 with an on-page coupon this week, down from $139.99.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Anker's deals all have on-page coupons that will be applied automatically when you head to the checkout screen. There are some products listed in the New Year's sale without deals, but you can get these marked down when purchasing two at the same time to get 20 percent off, or three for 25 percent off.



Prime Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Power Banks

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

