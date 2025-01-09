Samsung's Sitewide Sale Includes Discounts on Popular Monitors and $50 Credit on Upcoming Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung has kicked off a new sitewide sale, which includes savings on monitors, TVs, Galaxy products, and more. This sale also features a few early discount credits on Samsung's line of upcoming products, like the next Galaxy S series smartphones, Galaxy Book notebooks, and Samsung TVs.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you have any interest in the next generation of Galaxy smartphones expected to be revealed on January 22, Samsung is offering a $50 credit just for entering your name and email on this landing page. Doing this does not require you to purchase a Galaxy phone when it launches, but if you do you'll get $50 off an eligible device at launch.

Similarly, you can get $50 in Samsung credit to put toward the upcoming Galaxy Book5 Pro and $100 in Samsung credit to put toward upcoming TVs and audio devices. In terms of the smartphones, Samsung is expected to reveal the next Galaxy devices on January 22 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

In regards to the rest of the sale, the best monitor deals include the popular 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $999.99, down from $1,599.99. At $600 off this is a solid second-best price on the 2023 display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

