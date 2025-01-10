AirPods Pro 2 Get First Notable Discount of the Year at $179.99 ($69 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for $179.99, down from $249.00. This is the first time in 2025 that the headphones have dropped under their typical sale price of $189.99, and Amazon is providing a mid-January delivery date for most United States residences.

Of course, we saw a better deal over the holiday season, but it's very unlikely that all-time low price will return any time soon. Amazon's price today is still a solid deal on the AirPods Pro 2, which feature USB-C charging and Active Noise Cancellation.

