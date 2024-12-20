Top 5 Apple Products to Look Forward to in 2025

It's looking like 2025 is going to be an important year for Apple, with the company planning to revamp the iPhone, push further into smart home products, and improve Apple Intelligence. There are tons of new products rumored for 2025, including new iPhones, M4 Macs, a smart home command center, and much more.



We've highlighted the top five Apple products that will have the biggest impact in 2025.



iPhone 17 "Air"

There's a new, super thin ‌iPhone‌ planned for 2025, and while we don't know what Apple will call it, rumors have taken to referring to it as the iPhone 17 Air. It's a fitting name, because it won't be as powerful or as pricey as the Pro models, but it will be more expensive than the standard ‌iPhone 17‌.

Rumors suggest the ‌iPhone 17‌ Air will be somewhere around 6mm thick, which will make it the thinnest ‌iPhone‌ to date. For reference, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is 8.25mm thick, so we're looking at a good 2mm difference.



The new ‌iPhone‌ is rumored to have a 6.6-inch display, coming in between the ‌iPhone 17‌ and ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro Max in size. It will only have a single-lens 48-megapixel rear camera because of space constraints, and it's going to be one of the first devices to feature Apple's new 5G modem.

We're still getting a regular ‌iPhone 17‌, but there won't be an ‌iPhone 17‌ Plus this year. Apple also plans to sell the ‌iPhone 17‌ Air alongside ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro and Pro Max models, and rumors suggest there are some design changes coming to those models, too. So far, it sounds like we're going to get a half-aluminum half-glass design for the back panel that could improve durability, plus the camera setup could get a redesign.



All four iPhones in 2025 will get A19 chips, and ProMotion 120Hz display technology isn't going to be limited to the Pro models anymore.

You can read more about the features rumored for the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup in our iPhone 17 roundup.



AirPods Pro 3

Apple refreshed the AirPods 4 in 2024, and in 2025, we'll get an AirPods Pro update. Apple is rumored to be updating the design, but just what the earbuds will look like remains unclear. The ‌AirPods 4‌ got a slimmed down case, so that could be what we see for the AirPods Pro 3 too.



Both sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation are expected to improve, mostly due to Apple unveiling a next-generation H series chip. Apple hasn't introduced a new audio chip for some time now, so it will be exciting to see what features an update will bring.

There have been some rumors about heart rate tracking and temperature monitoring coming to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ at some point, so that's a possibility as well. More on what we've heard about the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ can be found in our guide.



Apple Command Center

Apple plans to unveil a small, square-shaped home "Command Center" device that will be used for controlling smart home devices, FaceTime calls, watching videos, and more. It essentially sounds like it's going to be Apple's version of the Echo Show.



The six-inch device will be small enough to take from room to room, and you can use it on a tabletop or mount it on the wall. It will hopefully be affordable enough that you can have multiple devices across different rooms, streamlining the increasing number of smart home products many of us have in our homes.

The Command Center will have standard Apple apps like Home, Calendar, Apple Music, Apple News, and Apple Photos, but Apple isn't making a dedicated App Store for it. You'll be able to use it for video calls, and expect deep ‌Apple Intelligence‌ integration.



iPhone SE 4

Apple is finally ready to refresh its low-cost ‌iPhone‌, and the iPhone SE 4 is going to get a lot of improvements that have the potential to make it an incredible value.



Small screen sizes and Touch ID are a thing of the past, so the ‌iPhone SE‌ will have a 6.1-inch OLED display and Face ID. In fact, rumors suggest that it's modeled after the iPhone 14. There will be a single-lens 48-megapixel rear camera, a notch for ‌Face ID‌, and a USB-C port for charging.

The larger screen size, OLED display technology, ‌Face ID‌, and higher megapixel camera will all be new to the SE lineup. The device is also expected to be the first to get Apple's in-house 5G modem, and it is rumored to have the same A18 chip that's in the current iPhone 16.

The A18 chip supports ‌Apple Intelligence‌, so the ‌iPhone SE‌ will have Genmoji, Image Playground, Writing Tools, smarter Siri, and more, plus 8GB RAM is the minimum for ‌Apple Intelligence‌, so it's also going to get a big memory boost.

When it launches, the ‌iPhone SE‌'s performance will be on par with the ‌iPhone 16‌, which is impressive for a low-cost ‌iPhone‌. There's been no word that Apple plans to raise prices, and we're still expecting the ‌iPhone SE‌ to cost less than $500.



Siri Improvements

In spring updates coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple plans to add new functionality to ‌Siri‌, including onscreen awareness, personal context, and the ability for ‌Siri‌ to take more actions in and across apps.



Onscreen awareness will let ‌Siri‌ see and understand what's on your display, so you can reference it in voice requests. If you're looking at a photo and want to send it to your friend Eric, for example, you will be able to say "Send this to Eric," and ‌Siri‌ will understand what "this" is.

Personal context will allow ‌Siri‌ to do more with your personal data like emails and messages, learning more about you to be more helpful. ‌Siri‌ will know who you're communicating with, how you use your device, and will keep track of everything you have stored. Personal context will let ‌Siri‌ do things like find a specific message, locate a recent file, find content in emails like flight numbers, or remind you when you took a photo you're looking for.

‌Siri‌'s ability to do more in and across apps will majorly improve what ‌Siri‌ is capable of. You'll be able to move files from one app to another, edit photos with voice commands, and complete multi-step multi-app processes that ‌Siri‌ isn't currently capable of handling.

In iOS 19, coming in June, Apple plans to unveil LLM ‌Siri‌, or a version of ‌Siri‌ trained on a large language model. LLM training will make ‌Siri‌ more like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, allowing ‌Siri‌ to understand and generate natural, human-like language, perform complex tasks, and solve problems. While ‌iOS 18‌ will add helpful new ‌Siri‌ functionality, the real ‌Siri‌ evolution will come with iOS 19 and subsequent updates.



Add Yours

What are you looking forward to seeing from Apple in 2025? Let us know in the comments below.