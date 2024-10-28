Apple Announces iMac With M4 Chip, Upgraded Camera, Nano-Texture Display Option, and More

Apple today announced that it has updated the 24-inch iMac with the M4 chip, which debuted in the iPad Pro earlier this year. This upgrade comes around one year after the previous iMac with the M3 chip was released.



As expected, the M4 chip in the iMac is available with up to a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. Apple says the iMac with the M4 chip is up to 1.7x faster for daily productivity tasks, and up to 2.1x faster for demanding workflows like photo editing and gaming, compared to the iMac with the M1 chip. In the iPad Pro, the M4 chip is up to 25% faster than the M3 chip, and this year-over-year improvement should be similar for the iMac.

The new iMac comes with a minimum of 16GB of RAM, compared to 8GB for the previous base model, and it can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

For the first time, the iMac can be configured with a nano-texture display, which has a special coating that better scatters light to further minimize glare on the screen.

The rear USB-C ports on the new iMac now support Thunderbolt 4, compared to Thunderbolt 3 on the previous model.

Apple has upgraded the iMac with a 12-megapixel front camera with Center Stage support that keeps you centered in the frame. There is also a Desk View feature that shows your face and an overhead view of your desk at the same time.

Alongside the new iMac, Apple announced updated versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad. The accessories are now equipped with USB-C charging ports, whereas the previous models used Lightning. Apple includes the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard in the box with the iMac, and the Magic Trackpad is an optional upgrade.

The new iMac is available to pre-order starting today, and it will be available beginning Friday, November 8. In the U.S. pricing starts at $1,299. Available color options include green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

This story will be updated with more details.