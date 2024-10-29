Apple Now Selling Thunderbolt 5 Cable for M4 Mac Mini and MacBook Pro

The M4 Pro version of the Mac mini that Apple introduced today uses the latest Thunderbolt 5 technology with transfer speeds of up to 120Gb/s, which means Apple is selling a new Thunderbolt 5 cable to go along with it.



Priced at $69, the new 1 meter Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable supports Thunderbolt 5 data transfers at the maximum speed, but it is also backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, and USB 3. The cable has a braided design for durability purposes, and it is black like prior Thunderbolt cables that Apple has offered.

Apple's new Thunderbolt 5 cable supports up to 240W charging, and it offers DisplayPort 2.1 video output. It is designed to connect displays and other devices to the new M4 Mac mini models and the upcoming MacBook Pro models that we expect to see introduced tomorrow.

The M4 Pro ‌Mac mini‌ supports Thunderbolt 5, which means M4 Pro and M4 Max versions of the ‌MacBook Pro‌ will as well, but it is compatible with all of Apple's USB-C devices. The cable is ideal for connecting the Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, Thunderbolt docks, and external drives.