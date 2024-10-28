Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.1 With Apple Intelligence

Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.1, the first update to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ operating system that was released in September. ‌macOS Sequoia‌ comes six weeks after the launch of ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.



Mac users can download the ‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings.

‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for Macs that are equipped with an M-series chip. Not all Apple Intelligence features are available, but the update includes support for Writing Tools, a new Siri design, AI-powered Focus modes, smart replies, and summaries.

Writing Tools can be used across the operating system wherever text can be selected and edited, and the feature supports spell checking, correcting grammar, rewriting your work with a new tone, and summarizing text.

‌‌Siri‌‌ has been updated with a new design that includes a subtle glow around the display, and Type to ‌‌Siri‌‌ means you don't have to speak to ‌‌Siri‌‌ to get answers. ‌‌Siri‌‌‌ can follow along if you stumble over your words, and can maintain context between requests. Safari can summarize articles, and there's a new Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode that intelligently highlights only important notifications.

Smart replies are available in Messages and Mail, plus the Mail app surfaces priority time sensitive messages and puts them at the top of your inbox. Photos has a Memory Movie feature for creating slideshows based on text descriptions, and there is a Clean Up tool for unwanted objects in your photos. Apple's full release notes for the update are below.

More information on all of the new Apple Intelligence features in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 can be found in our Apple Intelligence guide.