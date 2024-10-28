Apple Promises Two More Mac Announcements This Week Following New iMac Today

by

Apple introduced a new iMac today with the M4 chip and more, but that's not all, as it still has two more Mac announcements planned this week.

"This is a huge week for the Mac, and this morning, we begin a series of three exciting new product announcements that will take place over the coming days," said Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus, in a video announcing the new iMac.

Based on rumors, those two announcements are very likely to be new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chip options, along with a redesigned, smaller Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chip options and two front-facing USB-C ports. Just like the new iMac today, press releases and YouTube videos for the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Below, we reiterate what to expect from the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models.

MacBook Pro

Apple is expected to announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, including an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, and higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

No major external design changes have been rumored for the laptops this year, with improvements such as an OLED display and thinner design not expected until 2026 at the earliest. However, the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to gain an additional Thunderbolt port compared to the current model, based on alleged leaks earlier this month. Those same leaks revealed that the MacBook Pro lineup might finally start with 16GB of RAM, instead of 8GB, which was rumored even before the leaks happened. As another clue, the new iMac has a minimum of 16GB of RAM for all configurations.

Apple last redesigned the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021, and the latest models with the M3 family of chips were released last October.

Mac mini

M4 Mac mini Ortho Silver CoolerA concept of a smaller Mac mini

The next Mac mini is expected to be available with M4 and M4 Pro chip options. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the next Mac mini to be smaller, making it closer in size to an Apple TV, and he said that the computer will gain two front-facing USB-C ports. All in all, the Mac mini is expected to receive its biggest redesign since 2010.

Like the new iMac, the next Mac mini could also start with 16GB of RAM, instead of 8GB.

The new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models will likely be available to pre-order starting this week, and they are expected to launch in November. The new iMac became available to pre-order today, and it launches on Friday, November 8.

